Football Odegaard Named In Norway Squad Amid Injury Concerns For Upcoming Matches Martin Odegaard has been included in Norway's squad despite concerns over a shoulder injury sustained during a match against Leeds United. Norway aims to maintain their lead in Group I as they prepare for friendly and World Cup qualifying matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 22:15 [IST]

Martin Odegaard has been named in Norway's squad for their upcoming fixtures, despite sustaining an injury against Leeds United. Arsenal secured a dominant 5-0 victory over the newly promoted team, but concerns arose when their captain had to leave the field in the first half. Odegaard appeared to injure his right shoulder, leading to his substitution in the 38th minute.

His inclusion in Norway's squad might alleviate worries before Arsenal's match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Manchester City players Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb are also part of the squad, along with Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth. Norway will play a friendly against Finland on September 4 and then face Moldova in a World Cup qualifier five days later.

Norway currently leads Group I, having won all four of their matches so far. They are six points ahead of second-place Israel, who have played one game fewer. Norway is aiming to qualify for their fourth World Cup and their first since 1998.

The team's strong performance in the qualifiers has boosted their chances of reaching the tournament. The inclusion of key players like Odegaard, Haaland, and Sorloth is crucial for maintaining their momentum.

Odegaard's potential recovery is vital for both club and country as he plays a pivotal role in midfield. His leadership and skill are assets that Norway will rely on during these crucial matches. Fans hope his injury won't hinder his performance or availability.

As Norway prepares for these important games, they aim to continue their winning streak and secure a spot in the World Cup. The team's current form and strategic planning will be tested against Finland and Moldova.