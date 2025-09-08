Football Odegaard Remains Confident Amid Adams' Criticism Of Arsenal Captaincy Decision Martin Odegaard addresses Tony Adams' comments regarding the Arsenal captaincy, expressing confidence in his leadership role and Mikel Arteta's choice. He remains focused on his performance and dismisses external criticism. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Martin Odegaard has expressed that he remains unaffected by criticism from Tony Adams, a former Arsenal captain. Adams suggested that Mikel Arteta should appoint Declan Rice as the Arsenal captain instead of Odegaard to elevate the team's performance. Despite these comments, Odegaard continues to focus on his role and responsibilities.

Odegaard was appointed as Arsenal's captain by Mikel Arteta before the 2022-23 season. This decision came a year after he was named captain of Norway's national team. Under his leadership, Arsenal secured three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Before the current season began, Arteta disclosed that Odegaard won an internal club vote for captaincy by a significant margin. Odegaard expressed pride in this achievement, stating, "We voted for it. Ultimately, it was [Arteta's] choice anyway. But it was a nice confirmation for me." This endorsement from his teammates reinforced his position as captain.

Odegaard maintains a pragmatic approach towards external opinions. He stated, "I don't care that much, to be honest. Everyone can have their opinion and say what they want, and I'm all right with that. I can't care about what everyone says." His focus remains on his performance and contribution to the team.

Odegaard's statistics highlight his impact on the field. In 155 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, he has scored 34 goals and provided 32 assists. Notably, during a 6-0 victory over West Ham in the 2023-24 season, he became the first player recorded by Opta (since 2003-04) to complete over 100 passes (107), create at least five chances (seven), and assist multiple goals (two) in one Premier League match.

Despite external opinions and criticisms, Odegaard remains focused on leading Arsenal effectively. His achievements both as a player and captain demonstrate his commitment to the team's success.