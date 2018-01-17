Football

Official: Vincent Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne

France Under-21 midfielder Vincent Koziello (centre) moves to Cologne
Cologne, January 17: Cologne have sealed the signing of Vincent Koziello from Nice on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Promising midfielder Koziello, a France Under-21 international, has cost the Bundesliga club a fee believed to be in the region of €3million.

The 22-year-old will link up with his new team-mates on Wednesday (January 17) and could make his debut against Hamburg this weekend.

Koziello said in a statement: " very zealous in their pursuit of me. We had some good talks and I felt well right away.

"I am coming to a big club in a strong league, but I also have the ambition to play as quickly as possible and to help the club achieve its goals."

