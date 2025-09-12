Football Andre Onana Completes Loan Transfer To Trabzonspor From Manchester United For 2025-26 Season Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the 2025-26 season after losing his starting position at Manchester United. The goalkeeper aims to regain form with the Turkish club, currently second in the league. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Trabzonspor have secured Andre Onana on loan from Manchester United for the 2025-26 season. This move awaits international clearance and registration. Onana, who has lost his spot in Ruben Amorim's team, will look to revive his form with the Turkish club.

Altay Bayindir has been United's first-choice goalkeeper in their three Premier League games this season. Additionally, the club signed Senne Lammens from Antwerp during the transfer window. Onana, meanwhile, only played in United's EFL Cup match against Grimsby Town, which ended in a penalty shootout loss.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has made 102 appearances for Manchester United. During his time there, he kept 18 clean sheets in 72 Premier League matches. However, he also made four errors that led to goals from the 102 he conceded.

Trabzonspor are currently second in their league standings after four matches, with three wins and one draw. Last season, they narrowly missed a Conference League spot by just three points but reached the final of the Turkish Cup.

Onana is eager to regain his confidence and form with Trabzonspor. The Turkish side offers him a fresh start after losing his place at Manchester United. His experience and skills could be vital for Trabzonspor as they aim for success this season.