Oscar prepared to switch allegiance from Brazil to China if FIFA changes rules

By Joe Wright
oscar

Shanghai, July 27: Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar would be interested in playing for China if FIFA allowed him to switch international allegiances.

The former Chelsea man has won 47 senior caps for Brazil and won the 2013 Confederations Cup with his home country, but his last appearance was in a World Cup qualifying win over Peru in November 2015.

Oscar moved to the Chinese Super League in December 2016 and would meet requirements to become a naturalised Chinese citizen next year.

FIFA regulations prohibit a player changing national teams if they have made a competitive senior international appearance, but Oscar would consider representing China if the rules are changed.

"As far as I can, I can think about," the 28-year-old told CGTN, the English-language arm of state television CCTV.

"It's difficult to go to Brazil national team now because I'm here, but in China everyone sees how good I play.

"If in the end, if the China national team need one good midfielder, so I can help if they change. I like China but I think the players now, if they go to change the nationality to go to China, they can do better also."

There has been an influx of foreign players joining the CSL in recent years as huge investment in the competition made it possible for clubs to offer significant wages, although the introduction of a salary cap has controlled spiralling spending costs.

Oscar, who moved from Chelsea for a reported €61million, has already seen Brazilian-born Elkeson play for China after gaining citizenship, although the Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao forward had never played for his country of birth.

Read more about: football brazil csl shanghai sipg
Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
