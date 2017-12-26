Manchester City defender Otamendi commits his future to the club

Bengaluru, December 26: Nicolas Otamendi has agreed a new two-year deal at Manchester City, according to reports in England.
The 29-year-old centre-back has been in tremendous form this season. The Argentine has been an integral part of the Manchester City side under Pep Guardiola - featuring in 18 out of the opening 19 Premier League matches.
Nicolás Otamendi: Completed 142 passes against Bournemouth, the most by a Premier League player in a game this season #MCIBOU pic.twitter.com/ehUBJI1N90— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 23, 2017
His stellar performances have led to him scoring five goals in all competitions, including a winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The Argentinian international's current deal expires in 2020, but according to reports, he has penned a two-year contract extension.
He will become the latest star to have sealed a new deal at the Etihad, with City bosses acting fast to tie their best players down.
🗣 Pep Guardiola hopes the quality of City’s squad depth will shine through during the festive period...— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 25, 2017
WATCH: https://t.co/fLBi9QORws #nufcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/vsjvrgIKlb
Fernandinho is believed to have secured a new one-year deal, while his Brazilian compatriot Gabriel Jesus has reportedly agreed to a new five-year contract.
Spanish magician David Silva secured a one-year extension last month. Belgian Kevin De Bruyne is also close to finalising a six-year deal, worth a staggering £62.4 million.
Meanwhile, winger Raheem Sterling could be set to take home £300,000-a-week as Man City prepare to make him the highest paid player in the top-flight.
Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r0qLHaXEwC— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) December 25, 2017
Guardiola will also hold talks with the team management in the summer about extending his stay beyond 2019 at the club. Otamendi's deal will come as just another Christmas gift for City fans as they have all-but secured the title in December.
The two-time Premier League champions sit 13 points above second-placed Manchester United, and have only dropped two points all season.
Guardiola's boys will be up against Newcastle away from home on the Boxing day and will be keen to keep up their stunning form.