Ejaria joins Reading from Liverpool on permanent deal

London, August 29: Ovie Ejaria has left Liverpool to join Championship club Reading on a permanent deal.
Ejaria, 22, first joined Reading on loan in January 2019, before spending a full season at the club in 2019-20.
The clubs had an agreement to make the move permanent and that was confirmed on Friday.
Reading are reportedly paying £3million, potentially rising to £3.5m, for Ejaria.
"Naturally, everybody at the club is delighted to have got this transfer over the line and it is a deal our owner, Mr Dai [Yongge], was very keen to see completed as soon as was possible," Reading manager Mark Bowen said.
"Ovie has shown everyone his exceptional quality in the time he has spent here on loan and I'm sure all our supporters are excited to see him continue to impress as a Royal during the course of the next four years."
Ejaria joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2014 and made eight senior appearances for the Premier League champions before loan spells at Sunderland and Rangers before his move to Reading.
It has been a quiet transfer window for Jurgen Klopp's side so far.
Ejaria, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Andy Lonergan have departed, while Liverpool signed left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.
Liverpool face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday before opening their Premier League campaign against Leeds United on September 12.