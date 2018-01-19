Ozil and Wilshere set to commit their futures to Arsenal

Bengaluru, January 19: Arsenal midfield duo Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere are reportedly closing in on signing new deals as per reports in London.
The Gunners pair are out-of-contract next summer, and can now talk to clubs abroad over a free move in July.
Arsene Wenger hoped to persuade Alexis Sanchez to renew, but gave up after he made it clear he wanted to quit.
The Chilean is set to join Manchester United in a stunning switch, which will see the 29-year-old bag a massive wage of £505,000-a-week.
But Arsenal are set for a huge boost with Ozil and Wilshere both keen to stay and help rebuild the squad.
An Emirates source said: "Mesut loves it here. He loves living in London and has made it clear he wants to stay.
"Jack is Arsenal through-and-through and wants to become club captain next season. He wants to be a legend.
"They've both got the contracts on the table and there's not much else to iron out really. They should be all sorted soon."
Wilshere has incredibly been offered a deal on less money than his previous one by the Gunners hierarchy.
His new terms do however have a number of incentives in based on his fitness and the number of appearances he makes.
The 26-year-old England midfielder has had a horrific run of injuries, leaving Emirates chiefs fearful of him being crocked long-term again.
However, the English midfield maestro looks to have gotten his best form back and looks pretty sharp too.
Wenger revealed today he expected Ozil to be at Arsenal next month with no bids so far in January.
He said: "Yes, he will be here in February."
The Gunners chief added on Wilshere: "We want him to stay. He wants to stay. We have to find satisfying financial agreement and that’s what we’re trying to do."