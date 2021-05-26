Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Donnarumma to leave Milan - Maldini

By Peter Thompson
Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to leave Milan when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Milan, May 26: Paolo Maldini has confirmed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave Milan as a free agent.

The Italy international's future has long since been the subject of speculation as he nears the end of his contract.

Milan director Maldini on Wednesday revealed the 22-year-old is on his way out of the Serie A club.

Rumour Has It: Donnarumma set to leave Milan for Juve

He said in a live streaming event on the Rossoneri's Twitch channel: "I think we should thank all the players who contributed to this incredible season.

"Gigio was a leader and often the captain. People sometimes don't realise what it means to be a professional, it means you must be ready to change club.

"It's difficult to accept, I realise, but it's also increasingly difficult to spend a career with one team. We must respect those who gave so much to Milan and remember Donnarumma did not disrespect us.

"It can happen that at times you have to take different paths. I can only wish him the best."

Donnarumma has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Lille's Mike Maignan is reportedly set to replace Donnarumma at San Siro.

More GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CPL 2021 Players Draft on May 28
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 23:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments