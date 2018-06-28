Paris Saint-Germain begin player sales with Pastore and Berchiche

Bengaluru, June 28: Signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe might have done more harm than good to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians were put under the scanner for a potential breach of Financial Fair Play regarding the mega money transfers of Neymar and Mbappe, amounting to sums in excess €300mn. Although PSG were cleared off the transfers, they were forced to comply with FFP and sell off players worth €80m to be in line with the rules.
Javier Pastore and Yuri Berchiche are some of the latest transfers that PSG have offloaded. Pastore completed his move back to Serie A with AS Roma for a fee of €25mn. The deal was sort of a win-win for both clubs as PSG got a good deal, while AS Roma got their replacement for Radja Nainggolan.
Spanish defender Yuri Berchiche has also agreed a departure from the club. It was earlier reported that Berchiche had agreed personal terms with a pair of Spanish sides, Atletico Madrid & Athletic Bilbao, as he prepares to potentially depart the capital the summer; with Thomas Tuchel having the last say on his transfer. Reports now suggest that PSG have agreed a deal close to €20m for Berchiche with Athletic Bilbao.
PSG have now raised an estimated sum of €50m, including sales of Berchiche, Pastore and youngster Odsonne Edouard to Celtic as well. However, Tuchel’s side still need to sell at least two-players to comply with the FFP.
Angel di Maria, Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa remain the top sales target now. While the sale of Di Maria could complete and rather go in excess with the FFP rules, loss of the Argentine would be a big blow to their attack. Hence PSG could be instead tempted to cash-in on Meunier and Kurzawa.
