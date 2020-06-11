Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wolves-linked Gueye insists PSG exit is not on the agenda

By Ben Spratt

Paris, June 11: Idrissa Gueye is giving little credence to talk of a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, where he has enjoyed his first season.

Midfielder Gueye joined PSG from Everton in a €32million deal last season and quickly established himself as a key man in the Ligue 1 giants' midfield.

However, the Senegal international has been linked with a transfer back to the Premier League with Wolves in recent days.

Gueye is not concerned by the speculation, citing previous reports of a Chelsea bid, as he insisted all was well at PSG.

"I'm used to these rumours. For each transfer window, it's like that for me," Gueye told Emedia.

"Even in January, six months after I arrived at PSG, I was already linked to Chelsea, so I'm used to it.

"Everything is going well for me at the club, and I am often in contact with the sporting director [Leonardo] and there was never any question of a departure. He never spoke to me about transfers or letting me go.

"So, to me, these are just rumours in the transfer market because there isn't much happening at the moment."

Gueye and PSG were awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are set to return to action later in the campaign for the Champions League quarter-finals.

The French outfit impressed as they rallied past Borussia Dortmund in the last 16, yet Gueye acknowledges a lack of match action could work against them now.

"Once we have resumed training, we must be ready to resume immediately and fight to go as far as possible, even if we are a little disadvantaged by the fact that the other leagues have resumed for some time," he added.

"They will have had a lot more competition than us, but if we try to turn that into our favour, that is to say not to ask questions, to say the others have started again and not us, we can turn that on our side.

"[PSG can] tell ourselves that we will arrive much fresher than the others because they will have played a lot of games, and that we will be fresher to put them in difficulty and win as many games as possible."

More IDRISSA GUEYE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue