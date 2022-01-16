Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Brest: Mbappe strikes again as leaders ease to victory

Paris, January 16: Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer were on target as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Brest at Parc des Princes.
Mauricio Pochettino's side headed into Saturday's meeting on an 11-game unbeaten league run, albeit with four draws in their last five, and were ahead when Mbappe struck in the 32nd minute.
That strike was the 23-year-old's 10th in Ligue 1 this term, meaning he has hit double figures in six straight seasons – in the same period, no other player has done so more than three times.
Kehrer extended PSG's advantage after the interval as the hosts coasted to three points to move 11 clear of second-placed Nice at the summit.
Irvin Cardona twice forced smart stops from Gianluigi Donnarumma in the opening stages, while Mbappe drilled narrowly wide at the other end.
But there was no stopping Mbappe after 32 minutes when he fired through Brendan Chardonnet's legs and into the bottom-left corner, before Mauro Icardi saw his header disallowed for an apparent foul on Marco Bizot.
Marco Verratti almost added a second immediately after the break, only to be denied by the post, though the hosts doubled their lead soon after.
Nuno Mendes danced past Ronael Pierre-Gabriel to find Kehrer, who applied a first-time finish into the top-right corner from near the penalty spot.
Bizot then denied Marquinhos with a fantastic reflex save before making two fine stops from Mbappe to keep the scoreline respectable for Brest.
What does it mean? PSG continue flying at Ligue 1 summit
PSG had struggled of late without the injured Neymar and COVID-19 absentee Lionel Messi, winning just one of their last five league games.
However, Pochettino's men returned to form against Brest – who they have defeated in nine straight top-flight meetings – as they collected their 12th home win in 13 Ligue 1 outings.
Di Maria dazzles
Mbappe, who had eight attempts and got four of those on target, will deservedly take large parts of the plaudits after yet another classy display in front of goal, but he could not have done it without Angel Di Maria.
The Argentina international was his usual creative self, laying on a game-high four chances (joint with Mbappe) in a dominant outing for the winger in Messi's absence.
Le Douaron struggles
Jeremy Le Douaron cut an understandably frustrated figure up top as he was barely afforded a kick all game.
The forward managed just 30 touches, the fewest of any Brest player to complete 90 minutes, and won only four of his 12 duels.
What's next?
PSG are in action next Sunday (January 23) when they host Reims, while Brest are at home to Lille the day before.