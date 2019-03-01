Parker is in charge of Fulham after Ranieri's ouster

Bengaluru, March 1: Scott Parker has taken over as caretaker manager of relegation-threatened Fulham after the Premier League club sacked Claudio Ranieri.
Ranieri had admitted to not knowing whether his job is safe after a 0-2 loss at relegation rivals Southampton pushed Fulham deeper into trouble.
The Italian, who guided Leicester City to an extraordinary 2016 Premier League title, was appointed in November after the dismissal of Slavisa Jokanovic but failed to work another miracle and lasted only 16 league games, winning three before being given the marching orders.
Ranieri's departure came as no surprise, with Fulham 19th in the table and 10 points adrift of 17th placed Southampton in the final safety spot with only 10 games remaining.
"Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone," Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said in a statement on the club website, which was shared on their Twitter handle.
Fulham Football Club Chairman Shahid Khan today named Scott Parker as Caretaker Manager, replacing Claudio Ranieri.— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 28, 2019
Khan said the Italian had been "a perfect gentleman, as always," but it had not worked out and he left Craven Cottage as a friend.
"Claudio's tenure at Fulham didn't produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as manager in November, but be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today," added the chairman.
Parker's brief was to "stabilise, grow and rediscover ourselves as a football club," said Khan.
"If Scott can answer that challenge, and our players respond to the opportunity, perhaps victories will follow in the months ahead.
"What's most important at this moment, however, is to regroup in a smart and deliberate manner that will serve our long-term vision for sustainable success."
Former England midfielder Parker's first game in charge will be against local rivals Chelsea, another of his and Ranieri's former clubs, on Sunday (March 3).
In his parting shot, Ranieri thanked the club.
"I'm obviously disappointed with the recent results and that we couldn't build on the good start we made following my appointment.
"I would like to thank the club, the players and the fans for the support they've given me during my time at Fulham," the 67-year-old said.
