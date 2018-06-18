Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

'Patronising' Patrice Evra slammed for applauding female co-star's analysis

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
London, June 18: Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has been accused of deprecating England female footballer Eni Aluko after he cheered her punditry on air.

The French footballer has been working as a TV pundit for ITV and was joined in the studio by England Women’s international Eni Aluko and former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson ahead of Costa Rica versus Serbia World Cup clash.

But he sparked a storm after he was seen mockingly applauding the female English footballer while she was busy analysing the opponent.

Aluko who has nearly 100 appearances for England delivered a detailed analysis of Costa Rica’s playing style ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia on Sunday to which Evra seemed to be surprised and immediately complimented her for her “very good” analysis.

Evra just did not stop there he continued the applause and after more analysis from Aluko, presenter Jacqui Oatley even at last asked Evra: “Are you going to sit here applauding Eni’s punditry all day?"

Evra then replied: "This is just amazing, I think we should leave Henri because she knows about more football than us! I’m really impressed you know."

His such remote behaviour, however, did not go down well with the onlookers as many viewers termed the action as sexist and some people even called for ITV to sack the former West Ham left-back over his antics.

The female English forward in the meantime, however, managed to keep her cool during the exchange and received widespread praise for her pre-match analysis.

The 37-year-old Evra who currently is a free agent last played for West Ham United joining them in January, however, the English club did not renew the contract further.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 13:56 [IST]
