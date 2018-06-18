'Patronising' Patrice Evra slammed for applauding female co-star's analysis

London, June 18: Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has been accused of deprecating England female footballer Eni Aluko after he cheered her punditry on air.
The French footballer has been working as a TV pundit for ITV and was joined in the studio by England Women’s international Eni Aluko and former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson ahead of Costa Rica versus Serbia World Cup clash.
But he sparked a storm after he was seen mockingly applauding the female English footballer while she was busy analysing the opponent.
Aluko who has nearly 100 appearances for England delivered a detailed analysis of Costa Rica’s playing style ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia on Sunday to which Evra seemed to be surprised and immediately complimented her for her “very good” analysis.
Why is @Evra surprised that @EniAlu who that has played over 100 times for her county understands football, and has done some basic preparation before going on air? #EverydaySexism pic.twitter.com/6M3tWJmmnk— Duncan Hart (@pompeydunc) June 17, 2018
Evra just did not stop there he continued the applause and after more analysis from Aluko, presenter Jacqui Oatley even at last asked Evra: “Are you going to sit here applauding Eni’s punditry all day?"
Evra then replied: "This is just amazing, I think we should leave Henri because she knows about more football than us! I’m really impressed you know."
His such remote behaviour, however, did not go down well with the onlookers as many viewers termed the action as sexist and some people even called for ITV to sack the former West Ham left-back over his antics.
Don't want to see Patrice Evra on the ITV World Cup panel again. Clear that Eni Aluko has done research on Costa Rica vs Serbia & for him to give her a round of applause because (shock) woman knows sport (shock) is patronising in extreme @GabbyLogan @clarebalding @EllyOldroyd— Joe Gibney (@joegibney15) June 17, 2018
Please @ITV do us all a favour and get Patrice Evra off our screens. He is unprepared, has little insight, is sexist and can't even be bothered to sit up straight. More of Eni Aluko and Gary Neville please, pundits who actually know their stuff.— Collymac (@collymac) June 17, 2018
Patrice Evra showing surprise and actually *clapping* Eni Aluko’s analysis... awful, patronising— Omar Chaudhuri (@OmarChaudhuri) June 17, 2018
The female English forward in the meantime, however, managed to keep her cool during the exchange and received widespread praise for her pre-match analysis.
Well done to ITV for having Eniola Aluko on the pundit panel. Really knows her stuff and her player stats. Not so well done to Patrice Evra for giving her a round of applause when she gave a detailed description on Serbia. Sexism alive and well— Phil Brookes-Lennon 🏳️🌈 (@ShippyLennon) June 17, 2018
I know others have said it before now, but first time I've seen Eni Aluko this world cup. Very good. Clear, concise and well researched. Should put the frighteners on the bullshiting banter bros like Savage & Sutton.— Neil (@N5Neil) June 17, 2018
Oh and Evra is a little too laid-back & patronising
The 37-year-old Evra who currently is a free agent last played for West Ham United joining them in January, however, the English club did not renew the contract further.
