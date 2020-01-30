Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pau 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue 1 leaders breeze into Coupe de France quarters

By Nicholas Mcgee
PSG

Pau (France), January 30: Paris Saint-Germain eased into the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France with a routine 2-0 win at Pau.

Neymar was not named in the squad for the trip to the third-tier side, with Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria left on the bench for the visit to the Stade du Hameau.

However, neither was needed as the Ligue 1 leaders comfortably saw off the Championnat National promotion chasers with a goal in each half.

Leandro Paredes opened the scoring with only his second goal for the club after 25 minutes and Pablo Sarabia made sure of progression eight minutes into the second half.

PSG had not really threatened when Paredes opened the scoring in style.

Mauro Icardi laid Layvin Kurzawa's cross into the path of the Argentina midfielder, who controlled brilliantly before lashing a volley beyond Alexis Guendouz.

Kurzawa then spurned a chance to double the lead as he lashed across the face of goal, but Sarabia made no mistake after the restart.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw his point-blank effort from Mauro Icardi's pull back blocked by Damon Bansais and Sarabia was there to convert on the follow-up.

Pau pushed to try to find a way back into the contest, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third meant an unlikely comeback was never on the cards.

What does it mean? Welcome rest for attacking trio

Icardi played the full 90 minutes, but PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will surely be thrilled at progressing without having to use Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria as his side chase glory on four fronts.

Kurzawa the creator

Former Monaco defender Kurzawa was excellent on the left for PSG. His superb cross set up the first goal and he missed out on finding the net himself by only a matter of inches.

PSG dealt Dagba blow

The only blot on PSG's performance was a knee injury to right-back Colin Dagba, who was forced off in the 70th minute in a possible blow to their defensive depth.

What's next?

PSG, 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, host Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (February 1).

More COUPE DE FRANCE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Liverpool keep winning
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue