Obiang leaves West Ham for Sassuolo

London, July 25: Pedro Obiang has left West Ham for Serie A side Sassuolo in a deal reportedly worth €9million (£8m).
Obiang, 27, joined the Hammers from Sampdoria in 2015 after showing potential in Italy, but he has been unable to hold down a first-team spot in the Premier League.
Although the Spain-born Equatorial Guinea international played 24 times in the league last term, only 12 of those outings were as a starter and he has opted for a return to Serie A.
Obiang reportedly secured a four-year deal, though Sassuolo did not confirm the length of his contract or the fee paid to sign him.
We'll never forget Pedro's screamer against Spurs!pic.twitter.com/IXFTmYP8Kw— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 24, 2019