Pep Guardiola hails two vital players after hammering Feyenoord

Manchester, Sep 14: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has applauded two of his players John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne after the Blue half of Manchester opened their Champions League season with a strong-minded 4-0 win at Feyenoord.
De Bruyne ran the engine from midfield relentlessly through out the match and snatched yet another assist from which defender Stones opened the account, just like his cross to Gabriel Jesus who headed in against Liverpool on Saturday.
While talking about both the players Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne as 'one of the best players' he has ever seen and suggested the Belgian can be set up anywhere in the midfield and any position is well settled for him.
“He’s a stable guy, so professional, he loves to play football, lives for that and is focused on that,” Guardiola added.
“Maybe last year he had a little bit up and down, maybe because we didn’t win too many games when we deserved to. But this season, since the beginning, in pre-season, not just in the States, and in Manchester, he is so stable.”
Guardiola also claimed he is charmed with his defending support John Stones, who headed in twice, and made some vital interceptions to keep consecutive two clean sheets.
“There is no doubt about his quality,” Guardiola said. “Of course his two goals are important, John knows the gap he has to improve as a footballer.
Defensively, in the duels, he has to win those situations, especially in the Premier League which is so demanding. When he will be able to achieve that – and don’t forget he is so young – he will become an exceptional central defender.”