Pep Guardiola: John Stones deserves England recall

By Ben Somerford

London, March 14: John Stones deserves an England national team recall, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old defender scored City's opening goal in Saturday's 3-0 win away to Fulham in the Premier League.

Stones has been in excellent form for the league leaders in recent months, prompting talk of an England call-up for the first time since November 2019.

He had lost his place in the City line-up but fought back to become a key member this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions, including 18 starts in the league.

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce a squad next week for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

"He deserves it," Guardiola said.

"Of course Gareth Southgate knows better than me what he needs but just in case it happens, the one person who would be delighted and happy about his comeback in the national team, would be me.

"It was another great performance, apart from the goal which was so important, the way he played."

Stones has 39 caps to his name since his England debut in 2014.

He was part of England's 2018 World Cup squad, scoring twice in the 6-1 win over Panama.

Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
