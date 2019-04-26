Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zabaleta expects Juventus-linked Guardiola to stay at City

By Opta
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

London, April 26: Former Manchester City favourite Pablo Zabaleta predicts his old club will continue to be successful for as long as Juventus-linked Pep Guardiola stays.

Guardiola is in his third campaign at City and looks set to win a second successive Premier League title, having overseen a record-breaking season that saw them top the table with 100 points last term.

Things have been a little tougher this time around due to Liverpool pushing them all the way in the title race, though the champions' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday (April 24) left them in the driving seat with three games to go.

Zabaleta – now at West Ham – played for Guardiola in his first season in England and is convinced he will stay and continue to bring success to the Etihad Stadium, despite Juventus being credited with an interest in the Catalan.

"He's very good, he's one of the best managers, for sure," Zabaleta told the Offside Rule podcast. "I spent one season with him, the first season for Pep in England.

"We did some amazing stuff, but also we made a few mistakes that cost us winning the Premier League or the Champions League.

"For a club like Manchester City, finishing the season without trophies is something that, as a player, hurts. When you're there, you play to win trophies.

"Last season, the way City won the league, they have been playing some of the best football we have seen in the last few years in the Premier League.

"I'm sure that he will stay at Manchester City, he will keep improving the team and keep winning trophies."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Shane Watson ends Big Bash League career
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue