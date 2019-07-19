Football

Perin's move from Juventus to Benfica postponed after medical

By Opta
Mattia Perin

Turin, July 19: Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin must wait for his move to Benfica after the Portuguese champions postponed the transfer following a medical on Thursday (July 18).

Perin, 26, was set for a €15million switch to Benfica after Gianluigi Buffon's return to Turin left the two-time Italy international behind the veteran goalkeeper and Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order.

However, the shot-stopper only underwent shoulder surgery in April and a longer than expected recovery will see his move to Benfica delayed.

"Sport Lisboa e Benfica informs that in the medicals aftermath, held today, was concluded that the goalkeeper Mattia Perin has a higher than expected recovering process, of approximately four months," a statement from Benfica read.

"In this regard, there was an agreement between the clubs and the player's representatives so that the recovering period might take place at Juventus, completing the transfer process only after its conclusion."

Perin, who arrived at Juventus from Genoa last year, made nine appearances in 2018-19.

Friday, July 19, 2019
