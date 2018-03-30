Phil Jones explains why Manchester United will really miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic

London, March 30: Manchester United will rightfully miss the significance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the dressing room as much as on the pitch following the striker's move to LA Galaxy, claims defender Phil Jones.
Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United in 2016 as a free agent from Paris Saint-German and went on to score 28 goals last season, helping his team to win FA Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League.
However, his march was stopped by a barrier when he suffered a cruciate knee ligament damage in April during United's quarter-final match against Anderlecht in the Europa League.
The former Milan forward was predetermined to sign a one-year extension at United after his marvellous display, however, the deal was put on hold when it turned out to be clear that he will not be fit until the end of the year.
After a surgery to his knee, the attacker went on a long holiday but later United offered him a short-term contract for another year when he came back to full fitness in November.
However, following his comeback the player could only make two appearances, scoring one and it looked like fitness issues are still causing a problem to the player to perform at the highest level as he could not able to feature for the club since Jan. 26 because of a consistent knee injury.
Thus with a mutual settlement, United agreed to cancel Ibrahimovic's contract last week so the 36-year-old could move to the United States to play without any pressure and enjoy his rest of the playing days with ease.
And now defender Phil Jones, with whom Ibrahimovic shared dressing room one and a half year now has bidden a fantastic farewell message to the player as he suggested United will miss his presence "in the dressing room" just as much as "on the pitch".
The England defender told United’s Scandinavian Supporters Club: “Zlatan has been fantastic.
“He's one of the best characters I've played with.
“We're going to miss him. He had a very good season last year and scored a lot of goals for us.
“Not only was he an important player on the pitch, he was also an important person in the dressing room.
“I wish him good luck. He's had a fantastic career.”
The 36-year-old has signed a contract through the end of the 2019 season with La Galaxy that will pay him $1.5 million per year, the maximum allowed for a contract using Targeted Allocation Money and he is expected to make his debut for the MLS outfit against local rivals Los Angeles FC this weekend.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.