Cocu replaces Lampard at Derby County

By
Cocu
After Frank Lampard left for Chelsea, Derby County have moved quickly to appoint former PSV coach Phillip Cocu as their new boss.

Bengaluru, July 5: Phillip Cocu has been appointed as Frank Lampard's successor at Derby County, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 48-year-old has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Rams.

Commenting on his appointment, Cocu told club website: "I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can't wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together."

Lampard was named as Chelsea's new head coach to replace Maurizio Sarri who joined Serie a champions Juventus, returning to the club where he spent 13 years as a player.

Cocu will be joined at Pride Park Stadium by Chris van der Weerden, who has taken up the position of Assistant Manager and Twan Scheepers, who has been appointed as Specialist First Team Coach.

Shay Given, Derby's Head Goalkeeping Coach, will remain as part of the new-look coaching team.

Derby County's Executive Chairman, Mel Morris CBE, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager.

"We're continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

"The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we've in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our Academy. Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach.

"We had very specific criteria for identifying a new manager."

Cocu's long and distinguished playing career saw him achieve 800 club appearances and four league titles, including La Liga during his time with Barcelona, establishing himself as a world class player and a great leader both on and off the pitch.

His career also included spells with AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse Arnhem and his hometown club PSV Eindhoven on two occasions, in addition to Al Jazira in the UAE.

After his hugely impressive playing career, which included representing the Netherlands on more than 100 occasions, Cocu chose to start his career as a coach. He guided PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles during five full seasons in charge between 2013 and 2018.

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
