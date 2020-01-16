Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan boss Pioli hails 'really important' Ibrahimovic

By Sacha Pisani
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Milan, January 16: Milan head coach Stefano Pioli said the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been "really important" for the Serie A side.

Ibrahimovic is back at Milan for a second time after returning to the Rossoneri – where he won the Scudetto in 2010-11 – at the end of his LA Galaxy contract.

The 38-year-old star has made an immediate impact, scoring in Milan's 2-0 Serie A victory away to Cagliari last week – only his second appearance.

Ibrahimovic was an unused substitute as Milan eased past SPAL 3-0 in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Wednesday (January 15), ahead of Udinese's league visit on Sunday (January 19), and Pioli hailed the striker amid the club's struggles.

"Signing Ibrahimovic has been really important," Pioli told reporters. "Absolutely, it's been really important for what he does every day during the training, for what he did at Cagliari and for what he will do.

"Ibra will improve giving us great satisfaction. He is so professional, he is so driven in all the things he does. It is unbelievable seeing a great champion like him working hard. It's important for a young team like us.

"After Cagliari he said to work hard and with passion so we can get a reward. This is the most important thing."

Without a Scudetto since Ibrahimovic's first spell, Milan are 10th in Serie A and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta, while they are 23 points behind leaders Juventus.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCO 1 - 4 PSG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue