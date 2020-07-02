'I do not feel like a sacrificial victim' – Milan boss Pioli responds to Rangnick rumours

Milan, July 2: Milan head coach Stefano Pioli said he does not feel like a "sacrificial victim" amid mounting speculation he is set to be replaced by Ralf Rangnick.
A heartbreaking stoppage-time own goal from Francesco Vicari gifted Milan a dramatic equaliser in Wednesday's 2-2 Serie A draw at lowly 10-man SPAL.
Mattia Valoti's goal and stunning long-range strike from 38-year-old striker Sergio Floccari had SPAL ahead 2-0 by the half-hour mark before Milan completed a comeback in the second 45 – the Rossoneri aided by Marco D'Alessandro's 43rd-minute red card.
After Rafael Leao and an own goal salvaged a point for Milan, attention turned to Pioli and ongoing talk regarding Rangnick.
Rangnick, who is now head of sport and development for Red Bull – the group which owns RB Leipzig, is tipped to combine the jobs of head coach and sporting director at Milan in 2020-21.
Asked about his future and the Rangnick rumours post-game, Pioli – who was only appointed in October after Marco Giampaolo's sacking – told Sky Italia: "I am working with passion and professionalism, I love these players, they are giving me a lot.
"I do not have the thought and the shadow of another coach, it will be what it will be.
"There are still many games, at Milanello I am happy, we are working well. The choices will be made in the end.
"I am not anxious and I do not feel like a sacrificial victim, I am proud to train these players."
Milan are seventh in Serie A after 29 matches, two points adrift of sixth-placed Napoli.
Pioli's men are next in action against scudetto hopefuls Lazio in Rome on Saturday (July 4).