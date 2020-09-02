Player sales that handed Ajax a massive £300million profit since 2017

Bengaluru, Sept. 2: Arguably Netherlands’ biggest football team Ajax's new age football model helps them churn out some of the most exciting talents in world football.
However, in most of the cases, their biggest assets depart the club for a bigger and better challenge.
Ajax are mostly a profitable club, reporting profits in seven of the last eight years. But they are still mostly reliant on player sales to make a profit. In the last three years, they have sold eight of their star players making a profit of almost £300+ million. Although, every time they have made sure they recover it with a smart investment.
Here we have looked at those eight names who were signed for a low amount but were sold for a big profit over the last three years:
Davy Klaassen
Klaassen came through the famous Ajax academy before establishing himself as a first-team regular, making 182 appearances for the Dutch giants for a period of six years. But in 2017, he opted for a new challenge with Everton for £23.6million which somehow ended in a bad note just after one year.
Davinson Sanchez
The Colombian defender joined Ajax for a reported fee of £3.8million in 2016. He immediately became a regular in his first season in the Netherlands making 45 appearances in all competitions plus helping his side to reach the Europa League final. But it turned out to be his last season with them as Spurs completed a £42million move for him the next season.
Justin Kluivert
Kluivert followed his father's footstep to first-team football from the academy and established himself as a regular. He scored 11 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions in his first full season in 2017-18. But the very next season he secured an £18.5million move to Serie A side Roma.
Kasper Dolberg
The young forward signed for Ajax as a 17-year-old in 2015 for just a couple of euros but he promptly made a big mark the immediate campaign scoring 23 goals in 47 appearances. Although, in the next two seasons his progression halted still the Dutch side made a big profit by selling him to Ligue 1 side Nice last year for £18.3million.
Frenkie de Jong
Ajax signed the midfielder for a symbolic €1 fee in 2015 from Willem II who later developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe. He led Ajax to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018-19 which helped him secure a move to Barcelona for £74.5million last season.
Matthijs de Ligt
Another academy talent who rose to fame following Ajax's great run in 2018-19. Despite strong interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG etc the 21-year-old joined Juventus in a £67.5million deal.
Hakim Ziyech
The Morocco international established himself as a star of Eredivisie while playing for FC Twente. But Ajax quickly spotted the talent and signed him in 2015 for just £10million. Now after 48 goals and 82 assists in 165 appearances he is all set for a new challenge with Chelsea after completing a £36.6million move last February.
Donny van de Beek
The 23-year-old midfielder is the latest prodigy to leave the club for a huge amount. The Dutch international has come through the famous academy but now is likely to complete a move to Manchester United for a fee of around £40million.