Players who have scored 30+ goals in a Premier League season

By
salah

Bengaluru, Aug 19: The Premier League era in English football has always been full of deadly attackers and exciting goals. Many of the world's greatest players have graced the league and played for some of world football's most renowned clubs.

Scoring in the Premier League is a huge achievement for most of the professional footballers and scoring 30 or more in a season is certainly enormous. Only nine players have managed the feat so far.

The list might produce some shocks as some of the most notable names in the league's history haven't made the list, but those on it will not come as a surprise.

1) Alan Shearer

The Premier League all-time top scorer, Shearer was in this club for not only once but three times. The forward saw his first season at Blackburn interrupted through injury but responded once fully fit the following campaign in 1993-94 with his first-ever haul of 31 goals. However, at that moment, the league was set with 42 games. He again registered 34 goals next term. However, when the teams were reduced to 20 in 1995-96, circumstances did not change and he again made it to the list by netting 31 goals the next season.

2) Andy Cole

The joint-record for a Premier League season, Newcastle forward Andy Cole hit 34 goals during the 1993/94 season. Then a 42-game competition, Cole's goals inspired newly-promoted Newcastle to a shock third-place finish, with the forward being named as the PFA Young Player of the Year.

3) Kevin Phillips

The Sunderland icon made a quick impact in English first division in his very first season since getting the promotion with the black cats. He scored 30 goals in 1999/2000 campaign winning the Golden Boot.

4) Thierry Henry

The main driving force behind Arsenal's famed Invincibles season, Henry hit a personal-best 30 goals in 2003/04 as Arsene Wenger's side completed a historic unbeaten campaign. His performance gave him the PFA Player's Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year for the second successive season.

5) Cristiano Ronaldo

The most elegant season of Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career, the Portuguese forward scored 42 goals in all competitions as United claimed a Premier League and Champions League double. Of that total, 31 came in the league, making him just one of four players to reach the 30-mark in a 38-game league season.

6) Robin van Persie

Van Persie enjoyed the best individual season of his career in his final campaign at Arsenal. He fired 30 goals in the 2011-12 season which saw him claim a PFA Player's Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year double.

7) Luis Suarez

Liverpool were just short of Premier League titles in 2013-14 but their attacking talisman Luis Suarez produced one of the finest seasons partnering with Sturridge. Having missed the opening games of the season through suspension after biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic, he scored 31 goals in just 33 games for the Merseyside club.

8) Harry Kane

After hitting hauls of 21, 25 and 29 in earlier three seasons, Tottenham's Kane smashed 30 league goals for the first time in 2017/18. Although, his tally was not enough to secure the Golden Boot due to Salah's brilliance.

9) Mohamed Salah

The holder of scoring the most number of goals belongs to the Liverpool ace, who broke Ronaldo and Suarez's record in his first season in Anfield colours. The winger scored 32 goals in the season sweeping all the English awards in that very season.

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
