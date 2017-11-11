PM Narendra Modi meets U-17 squad; hails Jeakson's goal

New Delhi, November 11: The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi met the India U-17 Team at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi on Friday (November 10).
The India U-17 team who represented the nation in a FIFA World Cup for the first time in Indian Sports history were invited by Honourable Prime Minister after they came back from Saudi Arabia following the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers.
These bright youngsters displayed tremendous grit and determination through the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am happy to see football becoming more popular among India's youth.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2017
Shri Narendra Modi said, "I personally requested for this meeting as I saw some spark in all of you. Based on your performance people have started knowing you so there is a huge responsibility on your shoulders."
He further added that the boys must stay together as a team and in a few years time should establish themselves as professional players.
"Consider this U17WC as just a preparation for the future. I hope you stick together as a team and in 5-7 years time represent the country with great laurels", he stated.
Your words will surely motivate the boys in the coming days. Football will inevitably become more popular among Indians, let alone the youth. Thank you Shri @narendramodi for interacting with the youngsters and motivating them for the future #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball https://t.co/1pznrK0GX4— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 10, 2017
The sports-enthusiast personnel, who has mentioned the significance of sports umpteenth times in 'Mann ki Baat', expressed that "there is no life without sports".
"There is no life without sports. Football is a very intense game. Hope you can inspire people to inculcate sports as part of their daily lives", Shri Narendra Modi added.
Honourble Prime Minister who was present at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi during India's FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 opener against the USA on October 6, said that Jeakson's goal against Colombia in their second match was the "biggest reason for all of us to celebrate".
"When Jeakson scored the goal it gave the biggest reason for all of us to celebrate."
Jeakson Singh Thounaojam’s name will be remembered in the history of Indian football forever! This youngster from Manipur became the first Indian to score a goal in a FIFA U-17 World Cup. Proud of him. pic.twitter.com/V9HHJsQLcW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2017
The India U-17 team, along with India U-19 boys are now slated to ply their trade in the upcoming Hero I-League 2017-18.