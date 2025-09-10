Football Pochettino Calls For Patience As USA Football Project Develops Mauricio Pochettino insists on patience regarding the USA football project, highlighting the need for time to build relationships and improve performance. Following a recent victory over Japan, he emphasised that criticism should focus on him rather than the players. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Mauricio Pochettino urged critics to direct their comments towards him rather than his players after the USA's 2-0 victory over Japan in a friendly match. This win at Lower.com Field ended a seven-game winless streak, following a disappointing loss to South Korea. Goals from Alex Zendejas and Folarin Balogun secured the win, with the USA showing dominance throughout the game.

Pochettino emphasised patience with the team's development, which began just a year ago. "I prefer that people criticise me, but don't touch the players," he stated. He highlighted the importance of allowing players to perform freely without undue pressure. The coach stressed that understanding between players and staff is crucial for progress.

The USA team displayed a strong performance, achieving an expected goals (xG) total of 1.97 compared to Japan's 1.08 from equal attempts. The victory marked their 11th win out of 15 matches in Columbus, boasting a winning percentage of 73.3% in cities where they have played at least 12 times.

Alex Zendejas impressed by volleying Max Arfsten's cross past Keisuke Osako in the 30th minute. Despite missing out on Pochettino's Gold Cup roster, Zendejas' performance has improved his chances for next year's World Cup squad. "We are pleased because he, with his performance, makes us doubt [our roster ideas]," Pochettino said.

Folarin Balogun also made an impact by scoring his sixth international goal shortly after the hour mark during his first call-up under Pochettino. He became the 17th player to score in Pochettino's 18 games as coach of the Five Stripes.

Balogun has now been directly involved in a goal in ten of his sixteen career starts for the national team. He expressed confidence in Pochettino's leadership: "We're building something big here... it takes time." Balogun noted that patience and confidence are vital as results ultimately define their industry.

Pochettino reiterated that while results matter, understanding and respecting each other within the team is key to success. He believes this process will eventually yield positive outcomes if given time to develop fully.