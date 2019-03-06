Pochettino hit with two-match touchline ban for Mike Dean row

Bengaluru. March 5: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association following his angry exchange with referee Mike Dean after the club's defeat to Burnley last month.
Pochettino raged at referee Mike Dean following the final whistle as Spurs suffered a shock defeat in that match at Turf Moor Stadium.
The Argentinian apologised and confirmed he would accept the charge and not request a personal hearing with the FA to explain his actions, though has declined to reveal what was said prior to the heated exchange.
BREAKING: @SpursOfficial manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-game touchline ban and fined £10,000 for improper conduct after their away defeat to Burnley.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2019
The 47-year-old will begin his ban this weekend at St Mary's, where Tottenham will hope to end a run of three successive top-flight matches without a win that has ended their title hopes and seen the club dragged into the crowded battle for a top-four finish.
Pochettino's assistant, Jesus Perez, will take the reins against Southampton and at Anfield, supported by fellow coaches Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez.
Infact after the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, Pochettino appeared to hint at an impending touchline ban during a rant about the people in charge of English football after mishearing a question in the post-match press conference.
Pochettino revealed an announcement is expected, but he was silenced by Spurs' press officer before divulging any extra information.
He told reporters: "I'm not going to talk, do you know why? Because you will see tomorrow why I am talking, or why I don't want to talk.
"I'm very disappointed, I don't think it's going to change, but I don't care. We are going to be strong. "If we are not going to receive help from our football people in our country, only I can laugh, but you are going to see why I am not so happy with the people."
(With inputs from Agencies)