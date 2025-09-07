Football Pochettino Remains Upbeat Despite USA's Third Straight Friendly Defeat To South Korea Despite a 2-0 loss to South Korea, Mauricio Pochettino remains optimistic about the USA's performance and future prospects ahead of the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Mauricio Pochettino remains optimistic despite the USA's third consecutive friendly defeat, losing 2-0 to South Korea. Son Heung-Min, who played under Pochettino at Tottenham for four years, scored first after 18 minutes. Lee Dong-gyeong secured the win before half-time. The USA had an expected goals (xG) rate of 2.23 and took 17 shots but failed to score.

Pochettino, appointed head coach in September 2024, hasn't yet achieved the desired impact. However, he believes his team performed well despite the loss. "Overall, I think we were better than South Korea," said Pochettino. "If you are not clinical in your own area, and in the opposite box, it's difficult, but we create more chances."

The former Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain manager praised his team's second-half performance. They only allowed one shot on target and showed character throughout the match. He expressed satisfaction with their progress since the Gold Cup and noted that players are beginning to understand expectations.

The World Cup is nine months away, and the USA hasn't beaten a top-25 ranked team since December 2022. Yet, Pochettino isn't worried about current form. He is confident they will be ready for the tournament. "We need to start to win when the World Cup starts," he stated.

Pochettino shared his experience from 2002 with Argentina as a cautionary tale. Despite winning many matches before the World Cup, they exited in the group stage. He reassured fans of their talented squad's potential: "We are going to arrive in a very good condition and I think we are going to be very, very difficult to beat."

The USA will face Japan soon in Ohio as they aim to return to winning ways. Pochettino remains focused on improving his team's performance ahead of the World Cup. His message to fans is clear: trust in their development and expect them to be formidable opponents when it matters most.

Pochettino emphasised that winning before major tournaments doesn't guarantee success during them. His focus is on ensuring his team peaks at the right time for optimal performance at the World Cup.