Pogba ordered not to play basketball by Man U medical staff

Manchester, October 4: Medical staff at Manchester United fear Paul Pogba's his love of playing basket ball could aggravate a long-standing hamstring injury, according to The Sun.
Pogba is a massive NBA fan and counts a number of star players among his friends, including Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The France international is currently sidelined with a recurrence of a hamstring injury which kept him out for three games last season.
(Watch video of Pogba playing basketball)
Pogba beat the buzzer 🏀 splash!! @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/ORyKaNoT2g— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 17, 2017
Pogba has angered boss Jose Mourinho by lining up his own personal fitness trainer.
Mourinho and his medical staff believe this decision led to him aggravating the injury.
The most recent assessments say he is likely to be out until December.