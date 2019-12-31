Pogba to stay at Manchester United for now, ready for Arsenal tie

Bengaluru, December 31: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for their Premier League visit to Arsenal on New Year's Day as his agent Mino Raiola is not looking to get the French World Cup-winner out of Old Trafford, though he warned the club must match his ambitions.
Having been reportedly desperate to leave United in the previous transfer window, Pogba appears almost certain to see out the season with the Red Devils as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no desire to sell him.
Solskjaer said Pogba sat out of the recent 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley as a precaution.
United's win over Burnley lifted them to fifth in the table, while Arsenal dropped to 12th after losing to Chelsea on Sunday.
The France international returned from a long injury layoff as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Watford on December 22 and played 45 minutes in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.
Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would be ready for Arsenal.
"He's been out for a long while and he didn't feel right," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of the Arsenal tie. "When you've been out for such a while it's always going to take time until you're 100%.
"He wasn't ready (to face Burnley) because he's not really done too many games and he's had two in a few days and he just needed another day's recovery."
The midfielder has played only seven times in the Premier League in 2019-20 due to an ankle injury and, with Real Madrid and Juventus apparently content not to force the issue, a transfer next month appears highly unlikely.
Raiola previously stated that Pogba wants to stay at United, but he has made it clear the club must show they can match his ambitions.
"Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul," he told Sky Sports News.
"The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole. I go by what he says; he will not move. That's okay and we're good with them.
"Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury and that's our main interest now. There's one objective that Paul has and that is to perform as well as possible with Manchester United.
"He's a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United."
