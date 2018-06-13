Football

Poland 4 Lithuania 0: Lewandowski on song ahead of Russia

Robert Lewandowski at the double for Poland

Warsaw, June 13: Robert Lewandowski appeared in ominous touch ahead of the World Cup as he scored twice in Poland's accomplished 4-0 win over Lithuania on Tuesday (June 12).

The Bayern Munich striker improved his tally to four goals in three international outings with a first-half brace that laid the foundation for 21-year-old David Kownacki and substitute Jakub Blaszczykowski to later put the result beyond doubt.

Adam Nawalka's men are likely to lean heavily on their star striker in Russia and Lewandowski, judging by his 45-minute effort in Warsaw, looks ready to handle the weight of expectation.

He notched the opener on 19 minutes by side-footing home at close range from a smart Maciej Rybus lay-off, before going it alone in the 32nd minute with a delightful free-kick that went in off the underside of the bar.

Kownacki's first international goal arrived in simpler fashion in the 71st minute, the Sampdoria forward tapping home following a classy one-touch move on the edge of the area.

And the confidence-boosting result was capped off when the VAR spotted a handball against Algis Jankauskas with eight minutes remaining, Blaszczykowski converting from the spot to sew up a second win in three matches for the world's eighth-ranked nation ahead of their opening Group H clash against Senegal next Tuesday (June 19).

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
