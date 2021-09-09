Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Poland 1-1 England: Substitute Szymanski steals stoppage-time point

By Ben Spratt
Damian Szymanski heads past Jordan Pickford
Damian Szymanski heads past Jordan Pickford

London, September 9: Damian Szymanski nodded a dramatic first Poland goal to end England's winning start to World Cup qualifying in a 1-1 draw, although the Three Lions remain firmly in pole position.

Gareth Southgate's side still hold top spot in Group I, yet they were moving eight points clear of Poland courtesy of Harry Kane's second-half blast until Szymanski's intervention.

The substitute headed past Jordan Pickford in the 92nd minute to secure a precious point in Warsaw.

It was a result England might have taken beforehand, but the late leveller will send the Euro 2020 finalists home frustrated after five straight victories.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments