Football Portugal Delivers Complete Performance With 5-0 Victory Against Armenia In World Cup Qualifying Roberto Martinez commended Portugal's complete performance in their 5-0 win over Armenia. The team showcased discipline and control, marking a strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Portugal's commanding 5-0 victory over Armenia marked a strong start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey. Roberto Martinez praised the team's performance, highlighting Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals each, with Joao Cancelo also scoring. Despite underperforming their expected goals of 6.2 from 24 shots, nine on target, Portugal topped Group F. Bruno Fernandes hit the post, and Diogo Costa made three saves.

Martinez expressed satisfaction with the team's discipline and control throughout the match. "It's important to start well," he said. "The attitude was exemplary; we controlled the game, had a good rhythm." After scoring first, Portugal maintained control and aimed for more goals while keeping a clean sheet.

This match was Portugal's first since the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July. Both teams honoured them before kick-off. The goalscorers dedicated their achievements to Jota, with Ruben Neves wearing his number 21 shirt. Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 21st minute, which held special meaning for Martinez.

"It's not easy to get to Armenia and prepare for the game," Martinez noted. He commended the players' attitude and training efforts leading up to this result. The team now focuses on their next challenge against Hungary at home.

Martinez emphasised that this victory stemmed from their performance on the field. He acknowledged that preparing for such games is challenging but credited the players' dedication during training as crucial to their success.

The tribute to Jota was deeply felt by all involved. "Diogo Jota is with us," Martinez stated when asked about Ronaldo's goal timing significance. This moment served as a reminder of Jota's presence and motivation for the team moving forward.

As Portugal looks ahead, they aim to maintain momentum against Hungary at home. This victory sets a positive tone for their qualifying campaign, reflecting both skill and emotional resilience in honour of their late teammate.