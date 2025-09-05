AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Football Portugal's Ruben Dias Highlights Armenia As A Significant Challenge In World Cup Qualifying Match Ruben Dias stresses the need for focus as Portugal prepares for their World Cup qualifying match against Armenia. He acknowledges the team's potential threat under new coach Yeghishe Melikyan and insists on taking one game at a time. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Portugal's national football team is gearing up for their World Cup qualifying match against Armenia. This game marks the start of their journey in Group F, where they will also face Hungary and the Republic of Ireland. Portugal's campaign begins later than others due to their recent Nations League victory.

Ruben Dias emphasised the importance of focusing solely on the upcoming match against Armenia. "The success we'll have in this qualifying campaign is the fact that we're taking it one game at a time," said Dias. "Right now, there's qualifying to do, and nothing is guaranteed. Our focus is on tomorrow's game, and it's very present."

Portugal's head coach, Roberto Martinez, highlighted the challenges posed by Armenia. He noted that Armenia has recently appointed Yeghishe Melikyan as their new head coach, adding an element of unpredictability to their tactics. Martinez stated, "We have enormous respect for Armenia; it's a big test for us." The team arrived in Armenia two days early to acclimatise and prepare thoroughly.

Martinez further explained that Portugal has drawn twice in their last three games against Armenia, underscoring the difficulty of the upcoming match. He stressed the need for a mindset shift following their Nations League triumph.

Armenia is known for being well-organised defensively and dangerous on counterattacks. Dias acknowledged this by saying, "We've already had the opportunity to watch the opponent on video. They're a very dangerous team, well-organised defensively and dangerous on the counterattack." Portugal must perform at a high level to overcome these challenges.

The unpredictability brought by Armenia's new coach adds another layer of complexity to Portugal's preparation. Dias remarked that facing a strong counter-attacking team like Armenia requires full attention and readiness from Portugal.

The Portuguese squad is determined to maintain focus and adapt quickly to any surprises during the match. With careful planning and respect for their opponents, they aim to secure a positive result in this crucial qualifier.