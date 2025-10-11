IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence after Shubman Gill fiasco leading to Run Out

Football Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 21:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Portugal are set to host Ireland in a crucial UEFA World Cup 2026 qualification match at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on October 11, 2025.

Portugal, managed by coach Roberto Martínez and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, enter the game in strong form, having won their previous qualifiers against Armenia and Hungary and recently securing their sixth UEFA Nations League title. Portugal are currently leading Group F and is aiming to maintain a perfect qualifying record with a third consecutive win.

Ireland, coached by Heimir Hallgrimsson, has struggled in qualification so far, recently drawing with Hungary and losing to Armenia. They face injury challenges, with noticeable absentees such as Callum O'Dowda and Jason Knight, limiting their strength. Historically, Portugal has dominated this matchup, winning 9 out of 16 encounters, and remains unbeaten in their last four games against Ireland.

Portugal's squad will miss João Neves and João Cancelo due to injuries but will field key players including Ronaldo, João Félix, Bruno Fernandes, and Nuno Mendes. Ireland is expected to line up in a defensive 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1 formation, relying on players like Evan Ferguson to create chances.

Portugal vs Ireland Team News

face several absences for the World Cup qualifier against Ireland, with Joao Neves and Joao Cancelo sidelined due to thigh and hamstring injuries, respectively. Nuno Tavares has been called up as a replacement, with Nelson Semedo and Diogo Dalot providing right-back options.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack in fine form, supported by Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha in midfield. Ireland get a boost with Séamus Coleman back and John Egan returning from injury, while Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson are hopeful for fitness. However, Ireland still miss key players like Matt Doherty, Jason Knight, and Bosun Lawal, making this a challenging fixture for them

Portugal vs Ireland Predicted Lineups

Portugal: Costa, Semedo, Silva, Dias, Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ireland: Kelleher, O'Brien, O'Shea, Collins, Ogbene, Cullen, Knight, Manning, Taylor, Azaz, Ferguson

Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: Where to Watch WC UEFA Qualification Match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in India?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be watched/live-streamed on Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, and SONY TEN 2 HD from 12:15 AM IST on Sunday, October 12.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in UK?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video and RTE 2 from 7:45 PM BST on Saturday, October 11.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in USA?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be live-streamed on fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video USA, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, and Tubi from 2:45 PM EDT on Saturday, October 11.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in Australia?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be watched/live-streamed on Optus Sport and Stan Sport from 5:45 AM AEST on Sunday, October 12.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in Mexico?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be watched/live-streamed on Sky+ and Sky Sports Mexico from 12:45 PM CDT on Saturday, October 11.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in Pakistan?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be watched/live-streamed on Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, and SONY TEN 2 HD from 11:45 PM PKT on Saturday, October 11.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in Bangladesh?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be watched/live-streamed on Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, and SONY TEN 2 HD from 12:45 AM BST on Sunday, October 12.

Where to Watch Portugal vs Ireland in Nigeria?

The Portugal vs Ireland WC Qualification match can be watched/live-streamed on DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, and SuperSport GOtv Football from 6:15 PM WAT on Saturday, October 11.