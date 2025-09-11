Asia Cup 2025: 'Can Hardik Pandya Bowl Six Yorkers In An Over?' Irfan Pathan Questions Decision To Bench Pacer Arshdeep Singh

Football Postecoglou Asserts He Has Nothing To Prove Ahead Of Nottingham Forest's Match Against Arsenal Ange Postecoglou claims he has nothing to prove as he prepares for his debut match with Nottingham Forest against Arsenal. Despite past challenges, he aims to bring success and joy to the club's supporters. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ange Postecoglou is set to lead Nottingham Forest against Arsenal this weekend. Despite being dismissed by Tottenham after winning the Europa League, he remains confident. He replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest following Nuno's fallout with owner Evangelos Marinakis. Postecoglou's appointment has drawn attention due to his contrasting style to Nuno's, who favoured a defensive approach.

Postecoglou's tenure at Spurs saw them finish 17th in the Premier League, their lowest in years, despite securing a major trophy. His attacking philosophy contrasts sharply with Nuno's defensive tactics. Last season, Spurs conceded 65 goals, ranking poorly in expected goals against (xGA) at 64.4. In contrast, Nuno's team had 13 clean sheets, only Liverpool fared better.

Postecoglou insists he has nothing to prove to anyone at Nottingham Forest. "I don't see it as a point to prove," he told reporters. "You let your actions speak for themselves and you understand the responsibility you have." He emphasised the importance of bringing joy to supporters, stating that football clubs exist for them.

Forest face a daunting task against Arsenal, given their poor record against the Gunners. They have only won twice in 16 Premier League encounters with Arsenal, both victories occurring at the City Ground in 1996-97 and 2022-23. Arsenal have dominated recent home games against Forest with an aggregate score of 19-2 over six matches.

Postecoglou acknowledges the challenge ahead as Forest prepare for four consecutive away games. "It is what it is," he remarked about facing Arsenal on Saturday. "Every Premier League fixture is challenging." He praised Mikel Arteta's strong start and summer signings.

The new manager has faced Arsenal four times in the past two seasons without a win, managing just one draw from those encounters. Despite this record, Postecoglou remains optimistic about his ability to win trophies at Forest.

Ambitions and Expectations

Postecoglou is determined to achieve success with Nottingham Forest. "I've said already I want to win trophies and that's what I've done my whole career," he stated confidently. He believes that club ambitions are supported by actions and aims to continue his winning ways.

The upcoming match against Arsenal will test Postecoglou's strategies and resolve as he seeks to bring hope and success to Nottingham Forest fans while living his dream of managing in the Premier League.