Socceroos coach Postecoglou tight-lipped about future

Bengaluru, October 23: Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou remained tight-lipped about his future despite mounting speculatuon that he would quit after the crucial World Cup play-offs against Honduras.
Postecoglou led Australia to the 2015 AFC Asian Cup Cup athome for their only silverware, but has come under immense pressure in recent times over his tactics as the World Cup qualifying campaign faltered.
Australia face Honduras in San Pedro Sula on November 10 with the return match in Sydney five days later. The winners on aggregate will secure the final spot at next year's finals in Russia.
‘Battle-hardened’ @Socceroos ready to fight against Honduras according to @Tsainsbury92 - https://t.co/r2npsKALLK #GoSocceroos #WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/OFs9Ai1HXw— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 22, 2017
The 52-year-old remained coy when asked whether he would quit after the Honduras games.
"It's a real kind of a facetious question because people just want me to fit into their stereotype and answer it in a way that makes themselves feel really good about themselves," he was quoted as saying in Australian media.
"If people are really worried about my future, they should be worried about these two games, but they're not, they just want an answer to a question, and I'm not going to give them it.
"Everyone else wants me to behave a certain way and I'm just not like that, I've always done things my own way and I always will."
The Greek-born former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory boss has made no secret of the fact that he would one day like to test his coaching skills overseas.
Meanwhile, Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop said the governing body would not be caught on the hop if Postecoglou did decide to walk away in November.
"Football is fluid, people move. We'll adjust to that I'm sure.
"The Socceroos don't play again until March, so we've got a relatively long stretch of inactivity. That will give us an opportunity to make a decision with Ange about the future."