Pre-season Super Cup plans on hold: AIFF

Bengaluru, August 1: All India Football Federations' (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das has announced the Super Cup will be hosted at the end of the I League and Indian Super League campaign.
Super Cup, a knockout tournament was started in 2018 with a view to engage teams from both the I-League and Indian Super League, the joint top divisions for professional football in India.
Bengaluru FC was the first winner of the competition while FC Goa clinched it last time. In both the occasions, the tournament was held at the end of the league seasons.
But it was rumoured that AIFF would now shift the Cup ahead of the season in a bid to bring more attention to the tournament. Moreover, at that time, they wanted to organise this tournament as a preparatory tournament.
However, as per the latest statement from Kushal Das as of now, the plan has been kept on hold and they have planned to move it back to its usual spot, although an official confirmation is still being awaited.
"We have unofficially told the clubs that the tournament will be held post-season but a final decision could be taken in the next 48 hours,” said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das to The Times of India.
He added, "The coach feels the players will not have anything to do once the leagues get over (in March). We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up once the leagues are over, so it's important that the players remain in a competitive mould.”
It is also understood that India's head coach Igor Stimac also has advised the committee to maintain the previous norms.
The last edition of Super Cup brought several controversies to the tournament. Many top tier teams from I League avoided the event as a mark of protest against AIFF for their unresolved stance on the future of I League.
Only three teams from I-League teams participated last time but ISL side FC Goa clinched the title after edging past Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the final at the Kalinga Stadium.