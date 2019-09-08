Predicted India lineup against Qatar, 2 changes expected

Bengaluru, September 8: Igor Stimac's India will face Qatar in their second game of the round two joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Qatar, on Tuesday (September 10).
This will be India's second game of the Group E and this, on paper, is certainly their biggest challenge. After their heartbreaking defeat against Oman in the first game, India will be all fired up to get a good result from Qatar but it will be a daunting task to get even a point from the home of Asian champions.
A late comeback from Oman saw India lose their first game in the qualifiers but the Blues were the better team for most parts of the game. However, leaking late goals has been always an issue for India over the years that looks to be still there and Stimac, the new boss, will have to be more careful about this. Qatar are a much tougher opponent compared to Oman as started their qualifying campaign on a high note by destroying Afghanistan 6-0.
A few changes in the starting lineup is expected from Stimac although there is no new injury problems. Here is the predicted Indian lineup against Qatar-
Defence: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a great outing last time against Oman and made a few big saves. He is an automatic choice between the sticks and he can expect himself to be needed more against a strong side like Qatar. At right back, Pritam Kotal could start this time ahead of Rahul Bheke who made a few big errors against Oman. Bheke was at fault for the second goal and lost possession too many times. This could be Kotal's big chance to claim his spot back at the right side of the four-man defence. Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan are likely to remain the centre-back pairing. Subashish Bose is likely to keep his place at left-back.
Midfield: Rowlin Borges had an excellent game against Oman last time out. He won a great number of duels in midfield and put in a good defensive shift as well. His job will be much tougher against Qatar but the 27-year-old has what it takes to live up to the challenge. Youngster Anirudh Thapa is also likely to keep his place in midfield but needs to be more careful with possession. Against Oman, he was brilliant earlier in the game but was shaky in the later part of the game. Thapa acts as the creative fulcrum of the team from deep but against Qatar, he will have to play a more reserved role. Brandon Fernandes was brilliant against Oman and after he was subbed off, India started losing the battle in midfield. The Goanese is a must in midfield against Qatar.
Attack: Ashique Kuruniyan was absolutely top-notch against Qatar. The 22-year-old was all over the pitch and did not let the Oman players have a moment of relief but looked tired as the game went on. The Kerala-born attacker could be on the bench against Qatar with his fellow Kerala star Sahal Abdul Samad taking his place. Sahal is also a player with huge potential and even though, he likes to play in a more central role, with him in the side, India can fight more in midfield against Qatar. Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh are both certain to keep their places in the starting lineup. Both were brilliant against Oman but against Qatar, they will be needed to elevate themselves to an higher level.
India Probable XI: Gurpreet; Kotal, Jhingan, Adil, Bheke; Borges, Thapa, Fernandes; Chhetri, Sahal, Udanta.