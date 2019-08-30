Football
The big Friday Premier League quiz

Harry Kane
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored nine goals in nine Premier League games against Arsenal

London, August 30: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Aston Villa are aiming to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since May 2015. Who was their manager when they last achieved the feat?

2. No player has scored more Premier League goals than Jamie Vardy since Brendan Rodgers first took charge of Leicester City in March. Name the player he is level on 10 goals with during that period.

3. Brighton and Hove Albion have avoided defeat in one of their 12 Premier League away games against 'big six' opposition. Against which side did they pick up their one and only point?

4. Liverpool could become the sixth team in English top-flight history to win their first four league games in consecutive campaigns. Can you name the previous four teams to do so?

5. Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored nine goals in nine Premier League games against Arsenal. Only two other players have scored more goals against the Gunners in the competition - who are they?

Answers:

1. Tim Sherwood 2. Raheem Sterling 3. Arsenal (1-1 draw in May 2019) 4. Newcastle (94-95 and 95-96), Arsenal (03-04 and 04-05), Chelsea (04-05 and 05-06, and 09-10 and 10-11) and Manchester City (15-16 and 16-17) 5. Wayne Rooney (12) and Robbie Fowler (10)

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
