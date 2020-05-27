Football
Premier League confirms four positive tests

By Opta

London, May 27: Four individuals returned positive results in the latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League, it has been confirmed on Wednesday.

Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

Earlier in the day, the English Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as the English top-flight took a significant step towards a possible restart in June.

The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool agonisingly close to the title. Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week but they have now moved to stage two of the "return to training protocol".

Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
