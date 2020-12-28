Premier League data dive: Allardyce enjoys Anfield again as Liverpool and Spurs suffer late pain

London, December 28: Liverpool and Tottenham each conceded late equalisers in 1-1 Premier League draws on Sunday.
Sam Allardyce, the last visiting manager to win a top-flight game at Anfield, frustrated the champions as West Brom claimed a point, before Wolves followed suit and pegged back Spurs.
West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion had also earlier drawn, with Leeds United the only winners on the day.
We reflect on the action using Opta data.
Leeds United 1-0 Burnley: Bamford makes it back-to-back wins
Patrick Bamford's 10th goal of the season gave Leeds their second straight home Premier League win as Burnley were beaten 1-0 at Elland Road.
It marked the first time since April 2004 - a month before their relegation - Leeds have won consecutive top-flight matches at home.
Bamford's goal - from the penalty spot - secured a first home win to nil in the Premier League since a year prior to that in April 2003.
Bamford reached double figures in his 15th Premier League game for Leeds, needing more only than Mark Viduka (nine matches) and Tony Yeboah (14) to reach that tally.
The controversial spot-kick award was the seventh against Burnley in 2020, behind only Tottenham (eight), while they have now won just one of their past seven Premier League matches against promoted sides (D3 L3).
West Ham 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion: Seagulls held again
Brighton are yet to lose to West Ham in the Premier League but could only take a point against the Hammers in a fourth meeting running.
After three straight wins in their first three clashes in the competition, Brighton have been held in each subsequent match, most recently in Sunday's 2-2 stalemate.
The Seagulls twice led as Neal Maupay ended his 649-minute drought with the opener before Lewis Dunk restored that advantage with his seventh top-flight goal - all of which have come from set-pieces.
But between those two efforts Ben Johnson became the youngest player to score in the Premier League for a David Moyes team since Adnan Januzaj in April 2014 and then Tomas Soucek nodded in the vital second equaliser, his fourth headed goal since his debut - tied with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Kane for the most.
Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Big Sam silences Anfield once more
Allardyce is still waiting for his first win in charge of West Brom but maintained his impressive Anfield run in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool.
The former England manager's past four visits to the home of the Reds have come with different sides (Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and now West Brom) and he has not lost any of them (W1 D3).
The Baggies have similarly enjoyed themselves at Anfield of late, their three-match unbeaten run (W1 D2) the longest running stretch without defeat away to Liverpool.
It meant Liverpool, despite only dropping points twice in 34 home league matches, have already failed to win as many games in 15 top-flight games this season (six) as they did in the entirety of their title-winning 2019-20 campaign.
Sadio Mane's 69th Premier League goal for Liverpool - the joint-fifth most, alongside Luis Suarez - looked to have set the champions on their way to victory.
But Jurgen Klopp's men should have been aware of the threat of Semi Ajayi, who scored his eighth league header since the start of the 2018-19 season - trailing only Virgil van Dijk and Aaron Pierre (both nine) in this regard in England's top four tiers.
Wolves 1-1 Tottenham: Late pain again for men from the Lane
Tottenham dropped points to a late goal once again in the 1-1 draw with Wolves.
Leading after 57 seconds through Tanguy Ndombele - Spurs' 11th first-minute Premier League goal, one behind Chelsea's record - Jose Mourinho's side saw their winless run extended to four matches due to Romain Saiss' 86th-minute header.
Tottenham have now dropped nine points to goals in the final 10 minutes of matches this season, the most in the Premier League.
This increasingly familiar theme perhaps should have been anticipated as only Liverpool (45) and Manchester United (44) have earned more points from losing positions in the competition than Wolves (40) in the past three seasons.
Spurs paid for failing to build on their lead, attempting just one second-half shot; they have had 22 after half-time in their past seven matches, having mustered 18 in the final 45 minutes of the prior game against West Brom alone.
Pedro Neto supplied the corner from which Saiss scored and he was among seven Portuguese stars in the Wolves XI, a joint-record for the most non-English players from the same country in a Premier League line-up. Fulham and Newcastle United have each named teams including a septet of Frenchmen.