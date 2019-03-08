Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The big Friday Premier League quiz

By
Paul Pogba
Liverpool versus Burnley, Arsenal against Manchester United... Warm up for the weekend action with Premier League teasers!

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Fulham could become the third team to concede two or more goals in 10 consecutive Premier League games. Who are the only other sides to manage this?

2. Sergio Aguero has scored 96 league goals for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Can you name the three players to score more goals at a specific venue in the competition?

3. Who are the only three teams with a longer unbeaten run at home in the Premier League than Liverpool, who have gone 35 games without defeat at Anfield?

4. Alexandre Lacazette could become the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games. Who was the first?

5. Who is the only Arsenal manager to avoid defeat in his first two top-flight meetings with Manchester United?

Answers: 1. West Brom in 2010-11 and Wimbledon in 1999-00. 2. Alan Shearer (97 at St James' Park), Thierry Henry (114 at Highbury) and Wayne Rooney (101 at Old Trafford). 3. Chelsea (86 games between March 2004-October 2008), Manchester City (37 between December 2010-December 2012) and Manchester United (36 between December 1998-December 2000). 4. Thierry Henry (six in August 2000, seven in October 2004) 5. George Swindin, back in 1958-59.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue