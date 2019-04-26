Football

The big Friday Premier League quiz

By
Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial had scored a brace at Chelsea earlier this season.

London, April 26: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. West Ham have scored fewer goals on the road that any other team in the Premier League in 2019, with only two players netting. Who are they?

2. Ayoze Perez (10) and Salomon Rondon (nine) are Newcastle United's top scorers this season. Who were the last two strikers to both score 10 or more goals in a single Premier League campaign for the club?

3. Chelsea's six Premier League wins over Manchester United at Old Trafford have come under six different managers. Name them.

4. Anthony Martial scored a brace at Chelsea earlier this season. Only two United players have ever scored a brace home and away against the Blues in the same campaign. Who are they?

5. Which Premier League striker has scored the highest percentage (83 per cent) of his side's winning goals among all players in the competitions this season?

Answers:

1. Mark Noble and Felipe Anderson 2. Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba 3. Glenn Hoddle, Ruud Gullit, Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez 4. Eric Cantona (1992-93) and Wayne Rooney (2011-12) 5. Aleksandar Mitrovic

    Friday, April 26, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
