Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: PFA boss Taylor reveals shortened matches proposal

By
Gordon Taylor
Gordon Taylor says reducing duration of matches is one of the proposals discussed for a return of football in England.

Bengaluru, May 5: Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chief executive Gordon Taylor has revealed playing less than 45 minutes per half has been proposed ahead of the return of football in England.

There has been no professional football in England since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Taylor does not envisage a return until at least the middle of June.

The Premier League launched 'Project Restart' in a bid to conclude the 2019-20 campaign, with games potentially played at neutral venues in England or even overseas.

Premier League to use neutral grounds for remaining games - Know the Stadiums

World governing body FIFA has proposed increasing the number of substitutions in an attempt to ease players' workload, with the prospect of a hectic schedule to come if the action gets under way again.

FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani even suggested that moving European football season to a calendar year format is a possibility that can be explored.

Cornavirus in sport: FIFA official suggests calendar year for European football

It is against this backdrop that Taylor revealed that reducing the duration of matches has also been discussed.

"We don't know the future, what we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way," Tayor was quoted as saying in the BBC Radio 4 Today programme:

"We've talked of neutral stadiums, there's lots of things been put forward, try and wait and see what the proposals are and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players come to a considered view."

Taylor believes it would be unrealistic to expect games to take place before the middle of next month.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said players are "scared" to return and Taylor stated it is their choice over whether they take to the field.

Coronavirus: Most Premier League players are scared to return – Aguero

The long-serving PFA boss said: "Sergio is a top-class player and is entitled to his opinion of course.

"It's not a question of being scared, it's a question of being fully informed and for the relevant authorities to try and make sure it's as safe as it possibly can be to return, and to pick out any particular statements or choose any parts of that process is not really fair until we've looked at the whole menu."

(With inputs from Agencies)

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga may resume in June
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue