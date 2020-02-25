Premier League: Major talking points of gameweek 27

Bengaluru, Feb 25: The Premier League once again lived up to the excitement last weekend and produced its own set of twists and turns.
It's only February, the turning point of the Premier League season where we get the first probable big hint of the final outcome of the long season. However, the title race already looks to be over with Liverpool aggregating a 22 points lead but they could secure an invincible title after being unbeaten so far. On the other hand, the race for a top-four spot is still wide open so is the battle of the relegation.
Here are the major talking points from the game week:
Liverpool fightback to win Anfield thriller
Liverpool were made to work hard for their latest victory over West Ham United but two howlers from Fabianski handed the host side their 18th win on the trot. Wijnaldum scored the early goal of the game but the Hammers came back strongly to put in two goals via Issa Diop and Fornals. But late strikes from Salah and Mane finally handed the side a 3-2 victory where Fabianski was mostly at fault. Liverpool are now just four wins shy of the Premier League title.
Top four race getting stronger
Out of seven contenders of the fourth spot, three sides managed to lose points. Everton and Spurs suffered defeats in the hand of Arsenal and Chelsea respectively while Chris Wilder's astounding Sheffield United have to contend with a home draw against Brighton. Lampard managed to produce an upper hand over his former manager Mourinho in the London derby with a 2-1 victory.
Manchester United defeated a relegation battling Watford at home 3-0 while Wolves' quest for a top-four finish remains firmly on track after a resounding 3-0 win over Norwich City. Arsenal meanwhile have to battle it out with Ancelotti's Everton at home who just edged past with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a brace from Aubameyang. Seven points now only separate fourth-placed Chelsea to ninth-placed Arsenal. With still 11 matches still to go, the final stages of the campaign now could provide some interesting take-ups.
Southampton inch towards Premier League safety
Southampton recorded their eighth win in 15 Premier League matches as they look to maintain their PL status once more after a shaky start to the season. They now sit 10 points ahead of relegation after defeating Villa at home this weekend. The home side got their rewards for an ambitious, attacking display that saw them record a whopping 28 shots on goal and record a 10th league win of the season.
In other headlines, after a week of chaos about the transfer dealings and European future of the side, Manchester City took things back to basics by beating Leicester City, which may have settled the second-place finish in the league. City failed to convert their chances and missed a penalty in the game as they were headed for another damaging match. But a late strike from Gabriel Jesus handed them a big victory.