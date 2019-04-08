Football

Premier League return does not fit into my plans - Coutinho happy at Barca

By
Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho has no plans to make his way back to England, despite being linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Philippe Coutinho said he is happy at Barcelona, insisting a Premier League return "does not fit" into his plans for the future.

Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Barca, where the Brazilian has struggled to cement a regular starting spot since arriving from Liverpool for a reported €160million fee in January 2018.

Manchester United and Chelsea were reportedly possible suitors but Coutinho has no plans to make his way back to England.

"My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to England now does not fit into my plans," Coutinho told the Mirror ahead of Barca's Champions League quarter-final showdown against United.

"This is my second season here. I have won titles, but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.

"But I'm happy. I wanted to play in Spain and I'm at the best club in Spain."

Coutinho has scored five goals for La Liga leaders Barca this season, and 10 in all competitions as Ernesto Valverde's men chase the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey treble.

Full Time: BET 2 - 1 VIL
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
