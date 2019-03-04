Football

Robertson: Pressure is on Man City

By Opta
Andy Robertson
After Liverpool gave away the initiative in the Premier League, Andy Robertson said Manchester City were under pressure.

London, March 4: Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson believes "all the pressure" is on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The defending champions are back in control after Liverpool drew 0-0 with Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, giving City a one-point lead at the top.

With nine games to go, Jurgen Klopp's men must chase City, who beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Robertson feels it is Pep Guardiola's side under pressure, even though Liverpool are aiming for a first league title since 1990.

"We become the chasers now and all the pressure is on Manchester City," he told the BBC.

"We will fight for every last ball until the whistle is blown at the end of the season. The pressure has been on City because they are expected to retain the title.

"Everton think they have stopped us from winning the league. It shows how well we are doing that they want to stop us."

Liverpool have won just two of their past five league games and are next in action at home to Burnley on Sunday.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
